Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Price

News headlines about RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RCI Hospitality earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 44.8492982559654 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RICK stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.60, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.39.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

RICK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital set a $34.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RCI Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

