Rcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.00 (RCN)

Rcoin (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Rcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Rcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rcoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00020119 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005074 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Rcoin

Rcoin (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. The official website for Rcoin is www.rcoineu.com. Rcoin’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token.

Buying and Selling Rcoin

Rcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Rcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

