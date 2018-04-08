Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges ()

(CURRENCY:) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. One coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including XSPEC
Spectrecoin and 165. In the last week, has traded flat against the dollar. has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ripple (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007042 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002931 BTC.
- NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00680350 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014680 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000537 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014165 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00173951 BTC.
- VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036331 BTC.
- Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00050848 BTC.
- Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.
About
Buying and Selling
can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DGB
DigiByte, 861
“>VEN
VeChain, 380, VIA
Viacoin, SKY
Skycoin, SC
Siacoin, XCP
Counterparty, QTUM
Qtum, 216
“>MIOTA
IOTA, EMC2
Einsteinium, RISE
Rise, AEON
Aeon, 687, 956, 855
“>NMC
Namecoin, 963
“>VTC
Vertcoin, 414, 809, 869, FCT
Factom, DCR
Decred, 309
“>XMR
Monero, 492, 938
“>PAC
PACcoin, 941, EMC
Emercoin, 165, 446, 880, 512
“>SLS
SaluS, 905
“>XZC
ZCoin, GRS
Groestlcoin, 462
“>GBYTE
Byteball Bytes, 750, WAVES
Waves, 388
“>ZCL
ZClassic, 022, 631
“>ETC
Ethereum Classic, 752, ECA
Electra, 839
“>BCC
BitConnect, SHIFT
Shift, 934
“>PPC
Peercoin, GAME
GameCredits, 104
“>XVG
Verge, 085
“>ETP
Metaverse ETP, 914
“>DOGE
Dogecoin, STRAT
Stratis, IOC
I/O Coin, 465
“>XDN
DigitalNote, 218
“>UBQ
Ubiq, 068
“>PART
Particl, LSK
Lisk, NLG
Gulden, STEEM
Steem, 253, ARK
Ark, 512
“>PIVX
PIVX, MONA
MonaCoin, 294, 277, 541, PURA
Pura, 566
“>SYS
Syscoin, 987
“>LBC
LBRY Credits, 317, THC
HempCoin, 015, BTCD
BitcoinDark, 983
“>DASH
Dash, 734
“>KMD
Komodo, FTC
Feathercoin, DMD
Diamond, 238, 245
“>NLC2
NoLimitCoin, RDD
ReddCoin, 184
“>XSPEC
Spectrecoin, XBY
XTRABYTES, 942
“>BTG
Bitcoin Gold, 567
“>BCH
Bitcoin Cash, HSR
Hshare, 609
“>ZEN
ZenCash, 918, 089, BCO
BridgeCoin, ETN
Electroneum, 780
“>POT
PotCoin, FLASH
Flash, 102
“>MOON
Mooncoin, XSH
SHIELD, 051, SIB
SIBCoin, 747, ACT
Achain, 756, 410, 647, 275, 771
“>BAY
BitBay, 576
“>DCT
DECENT, 509, 025
“>NAV
NAV Coin, 147, 109, NXT
Nxt, 903
“>LMC
LoMoCoin, XEM
NEM, 126
“>XRB
RaiBlocks, 005, 338, 207
“>LTC
Litecoin, 554
“>SMART
SmartCash, ZEC
Zcash, 740, XRP
Ripple, ADA
Cardano, 308, NEO
NEO, 738, BTS
BitShares, BCN
Bytecoin, 862, CNX
Cryptonex, 198, 004
“>BLOCK
Blocknet, 402
“>XLM
Stellar, 922
“>GXS
GXShares, 134, 526
“>NXS
Nexus, 864, XAS
Asch, 323, 544
“>NEBL
Neblio, 587, 360
“>BURST
Burst, 000
“>MNX
MinexCoin, 040
“>ETH
Ethereum, 530
“>VOX
Voxels, 248, XP
Experience Po…, 299
“>CLOAK
CloakCoin, 354, 689, 480
“>KCS
KuCoin Shares, PPY
Peerplays, 255
“>BTC
Bitcoin, 972, 694, 357, 194, 031,