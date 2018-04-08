Reading International (RDI) Price Target Lowered to $23.50 at B. Riley

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $26.50 to $23.50 in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reading International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Gabelli initiated coverage on Reading International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Reading International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

RDI stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.25. Reading International has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Reading International had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. equities analysts forecast that Reading International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Cotter, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 352,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,404.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cotter, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 352,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

