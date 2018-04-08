Rebellious (REBL) Price Hits $0.0407 on Exchanges

Rebellious (CURRENCY:REBL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Rebellious has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and $681,558.00 worth of Rebellious was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rebellious has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rebellious token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, Bit-Z and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00674752 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00176471 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Rebellious Token Profile

Rebellious launched on November 4th, 2017. Rebellious’ total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,936,761 tokens. The official website for Rebellious is www.rebellious.io. Rebellious’ official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin. The Reddit community for Rebellious is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rebellious

Rebellious can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Token Store and Bit-Z. It is not possible to purchase Rebellious directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebellious must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rebellious using one of the exchanges listed above.

