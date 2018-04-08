JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) a GBX 7,200 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,200 ($101.07) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($89.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($112.30) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($126.33) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 7,070 ($99.24) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Beaufort Securities downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($78.61) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,164.78 ($100.57).

RB stock opened at GBX 6,219 ($87.30) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,562 ($78.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,110.43 ($113.85).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

