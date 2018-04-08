Reckitt Benckiser’s (RBGLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report released on Friday, March 23rd.

RBGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $17.48 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61,038.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.97.

About Reckitt Benckiser

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names.

