RedCoin (CRYPTO:RED) Market Cap Reaches $157,352.00

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One RedCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedCoin has a market capitalization of $157,352.00 and $304.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RedCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.01687210 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004635 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015810 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001119 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022737 BTC.

RedCoin Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. The official website for RedCoin is redcoin.pw.

Buying and Selling RedCoin

RedCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy RedCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

