Contrasting Realogy (RLGY) and Redfin (RDFN)

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Realogy and Redfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy 7.05% 8.74% 2.92% Redfin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Realogy and Redfin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy $6.11 billion 0.58 $431.00 million $1.57 17.48 Redfin $370.04 million 4.87 -$15.00 million ($0.20) -110.15

Realogy has higher revenue and earnings than Redfin. Redfin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realogy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Realogy and Redfin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy 2 2 5 0 2.33 Redfin 1 4 7 0 2.50

Realogy presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.22%. Redfin has a consensus price target of $26.09, suggesting a potential upside of 18.43%. Given Realogy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Realogy is more favorable than Redfin.

Dividends

Realogy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Redfin does not pay a dividend. Realogy pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Redfin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Realogy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Realogy beats Redfin on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services. The Company’s operating platform is supported by the Company’s portfolio of industry franchise brokerage brands, including Century 21 , Coldwell Banker , Coldwell Banker Commercial , ERA , Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and the Company also owns and operates the Corcoran Group and CitiHabitats brands. On August 14, 2014, Realogy Holdings Corp, through its Realogy Group LLC wholly owned subsidiary, acquired ZipRealty Inc (ZipRealty).

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate brokerage services. The customer can search for homes by neighborhood, city or MLS number, or can refine results using detailed parameters, such as price and number of beds or baths. The Company serves home buyers and sellers. The Company offers online tools to consumers, including Redfin Estimate, which is an automated home-valuation tool. The customer can search homes for sale in Austin, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, OR, Raleigh, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Jose, Seattle and Washington. The Company serves over 80 metro areas across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.