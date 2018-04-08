Regacoin Price Tops $0.0010 (CRYPTO:REGA)

Regacoin (CURRENCY:REGA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Regacoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Regacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Regacoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $53.00 worth of Regacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00673496 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00178101 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035545 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Regacoin Profile

Regacoin’s total supply is 42,403,494 coins. Regacoin’s official website is regaco.in.

Buying and Selling Regacoin

Regacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Regacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regacoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Regacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

