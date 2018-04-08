Regalcoin (REC) Price Tops $0.13

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Regalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001870 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. During the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. Regalcoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and $3,607.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00079273 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014169 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

