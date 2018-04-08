Regency Centers (REG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REG. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group set a $71.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

Shares of NYSE REG traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 860,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,593. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10,191.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.42). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $257.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Chaim Katzman sold 1,759,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $101,262,832.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryce Blair purchased 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $99,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,347,072 shares of company stock worth $139,128,434. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Regency Centers (REG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/regency-centers-reg-buy-rating-reiterated-at-robert-w-baird-updated-updated.html.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.