Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Receives $33.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

In related news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,960,200 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Regenxbio has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $929.68, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of -1.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 704.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

