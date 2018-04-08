Regis Co. (RGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Regis posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regis will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regis.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Regis had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $308.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million.

RGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Regis in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director David Patrick Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 40,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 37.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 24.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 51.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGS traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. 217,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,952. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $675.69, a P/E ratio of 241.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/regis-co-rgs-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-02-per-share.html.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regis (RGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.