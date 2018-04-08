Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 5,571 Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 461,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,185,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,195,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 46,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 3rd quarter worth $1,787,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony Mauro sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $494,569.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,002.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Coury sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $6,015,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,409,960. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,822.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. Mylan has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 target price on Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.02.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

