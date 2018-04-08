Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.45

News coverage about Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) has trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Reinsurance Group of America earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.6354767061059 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several research firms have weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.11.

NYSE:RGA traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.42. 340,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $121.93 and a 1 year high of $165.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9,634.75, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.24). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $82,755.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,260.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total transaction of $62,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $986,987.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

