Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a $172.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The stock has also seen its 2018 and 2019 estimates moving north in the last 60 days. Reinsurance Group continues to benefit from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in the U.S. and Canadian reinsurance markets and the expansion of its international operations and diversified earnings stream are positives. Moreover, it is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment. It expects operating income per share to grow 58% and operating ROE between 10% and 12% in the intermediate term. However, exposure to foreign exchange volatility, volatile Australian business and evolving capital requirements pose headwinds for the company in near term.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $121.93 and a 52-week high of $165.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,634.75, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total transaction of $62,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,987.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $82,755.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,260.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

