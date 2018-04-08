Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Reliant Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 48.7967615812474 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,394. The company has a market capitalization of $254.75, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.32. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Farzin Ferdowsi purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc, formerly Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc, serves as the bank holding company for Reliant Bank. The Company has two segments: Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. Retail Banking provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

