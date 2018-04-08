Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 61,745 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61,745 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Landstar System worth $25,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Landstar System stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,598.06, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Landstar System declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase 1,960,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

