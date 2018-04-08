Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.03 Million Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.17% of Franklin Street Properties worth $25,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, CEO George J. Carter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 11,718 shares of company stock worth $100,834 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $8.25 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

