Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 384,800 Shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,707,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.96% of Taseko Mines worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 212,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 77,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80,150 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 395,927 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.12 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGB. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

