Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,417,900 Shares of Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,117,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,417,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.44% of Windstream worth $15,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Windstream by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,346,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 433,134 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Windstream by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 177,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 116,767 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Windstream by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Windstream by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 509,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Windstream by 2,071.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIN stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Windstream Holdings has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.42. Windstream had a negative net margin of 36.16% and a negative return on equity of 191.89%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Windstream Holdings will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stoltz bought 29,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $46,979.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,975.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Windstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Windstream from $2.40 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Windstream in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.35 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Windstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,417,900 Shares of Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/renaissance-technologies-llc-sells-1417900-shares-of-windstream-holdings-inc-win-updated.html.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.