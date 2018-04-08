Renasant (RNST) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

RNST stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,200.46, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renasant news, EVP R Rick Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred F. Sharpe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,970.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,833. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

