Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 118 ($1.66) target price on the stock.

RWI opened at GBX 75.40 ($1.06) on Thursday. Renewi has a 1 year low of GBX 78.25 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.53).

In related news, insider Colin Matthews purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($56,148.23).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Renewi (LON:RWI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/renewis-rwi-buy-rating-reiterated-at-peel-hunt-updated.html.

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Municipal, and Van Gansewinkel Groep segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.