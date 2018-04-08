Renos (CRYPTO:RNS) Price Hits $0.0277 on Exchanges

Renos (CURRENCY:RNS) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. Renos has a total market capitalization of $923,553.00 and $309.00 worth of Renos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renos coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Renos has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Renos

Renos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Renos’ total supply is 33,356,077 coins. Renos’ official Twitter account is @RenosCoin. The official website for Renos is renoscoin.com.

Renos Coin Trading

Renos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Renos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renos must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Renos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Renos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.