Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,889. The firm has a market cap of $460.96, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.90. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $638.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.55 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,474,000. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,379,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising.

