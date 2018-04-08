Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center has underperformed the industry in the past six months, as investors remain concerned about the company’s waning top and bottom lines. In fourth-quarter 2017, the company posted a loss of 41 cents a share wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarterly figure. Top line also slid year over year and came below the consensus mark for the second straight quarter. Comps also declined but improved sequentially. The company has been witnessing dismal comps in the Core U.S. and Mexico segments for quite some time now. Nevertheless, management intends to focus more on cost containment, improving traffic trends, refranchising program and augmenting cash flow. The company in collaboration with AlixPartners has identified cost savings opportunities. The company is also rationalizing its store base and lowering its debt load. It is exploring strategic and financial alternatives.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $525.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $638.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $132,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

