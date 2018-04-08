Rentokil Initial (RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RTO. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.81) target price (down from GBX 348 ($4.88)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.42) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.63) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Group upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 335 ($4.70) to GBX 340 ($4.77) in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 311 ($4.37) to GBX 325 ($4.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 311.85 ($4.38).

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 273.80 ($3.84) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 238.20 ($3.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 338.80 ($4.76).

In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £262,000 ($367,770.92).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

