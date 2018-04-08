Repsol (REPYY) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY) is one of 25 public companies in the “Petroleum refining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Repsol to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 5.48% 7.76% 3.82% Repsol Competitors 4.69% 483.45% 336.04%

Risk & Volatility

Repsol has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repsol and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $38.24 billion $1.59 billion 12.99 Repsol Competitors $73.25 billion $2.97 billion 21.28

Repsol’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Repsol. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Repsol pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 80.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Repsol is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Repsol and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 0 4 3 0 2.43 Repsol Competitors 436 1744 2300 163 2.47

Repsol presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.04%. As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies have a potential upside of 7.32%. Given Repsol’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repsol has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repsol rivals beat Repsol on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company also distributes and markets asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages gas stations; provides maritime services; commercializes platform for customer management and marketing plans; constructs and operates oil refineries; refines and markets hydrocarbons; provides human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; leases logistics assets; and develops new energy source projects, as well as produces and markets lubricants and biofuels. Further, it is involved in fuel marketing, research activities, regasification of LNG, marketing of chemical products, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, and financing activities. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

