Analysts Offer Predictions for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2018 Earnings (GUD)

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 million.

TSE:GUD traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 131,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,144. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$7.38 and a one year high of C$10.75.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. The company's commercialized products include Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for the treatment of visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Movantik for the treatment of opioid induced constipation; AzaSite to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea; and FOCUSfactor, a dietary supplement.

