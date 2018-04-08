Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duluth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. DA Davidson analyst A. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.70 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Duluth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Duluth from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Duluth in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duluth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.31, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.09. Duluth has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,589,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Duluth by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,712,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after buying an additional 219,671 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 251,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 150,896 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ferry sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $350,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,234.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,136. Insiders own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

