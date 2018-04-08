Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $200,658.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT token can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ForkDelta, Kucoin and Lykke Exchange. During the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00685845 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014397 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174763 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00035767 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050934 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT’s genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 470,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ForkDelta, Lykke Exchange and Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

