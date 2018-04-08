Peel Hunt Reaffirms Reduce Rating for Restaurant Group (RTN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 220 ($3.09) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RTN. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 380 ($5.33) to GBX 360 ($5.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 400 ($5.61) to GBX 380 ($5.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($6.04) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 300 ($4.21) to GBX 230 ($3.23) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 316.92 ($4.45).

Shares of Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 265.80 ($3.73) on Wednesday. Restaurant Group has a one year low of GBX 229.20 ($3.22) and a one year high of GBX 381.70 ($5.36).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Restaurant Group’s previous dividend of $6.80.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Joe's Kitchen, and Garfunkel's. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide casual dining, counter service, coffee shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports and railways.

