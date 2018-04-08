resTORbio (TORC) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $8.26

Shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 221185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TORC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $268.40 and a PE ratio of -1.01.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($4.08). analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other resTORbio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 533,333 shares of resTORbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc purchased 233,333 shares of resTORbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,499,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “resTORbio (TORC) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $8.26” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/restorbio-torc-sets-new-12-month-high-and-low-at-8-26.html.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.