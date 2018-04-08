Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $1,997.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.07 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/retail-opportunity-investments-roic-buy-rating-reiterated-at-robert-w-baird-updated-updated.html.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.