RetailMeNot (SALE) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RetailMeNot earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.8481982140782 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ SALE remained flat at $$11.58 during trading on Friday. RetailMeNot has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

RetailMeNot Company Profile

RetailMeNot Inc operates a savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The Company operates through two segments: Core and Gift Card. The Core segment consists of all other products and services that are related to its marketplace for digital offers.

