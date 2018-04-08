Retirement Income Solutions Inc Invests $244,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,154 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,441,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,791,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,716,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,977 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,098,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,110,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,206,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,015,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $190,256.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $901,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Retirement Income Solutions Inc Invests $244,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/retirement-income-solutions-inc-acquires-shares-of-5154-oracle-co-orcl-updated-updated.html.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.