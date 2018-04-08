Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis Gardner sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $168,042.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,947. Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,394,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,343,000 after purchasing an additional 105,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after buying an additional 135,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4,063.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after buying an additional 885,895 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 480,008 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 352,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,260. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,131.38, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.15). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 46,025.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Its peptide technology enables delivery of botulinum toxin type A through two investigational drug product candidates, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical.

