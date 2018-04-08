Reviewing Actuant (ATU) and Moog (MOG.A)

Actuant (NYSE: ATU) and Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Actuant and Moog’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant $1.10 billion 1.25 -$66.21 million $0.83 27.41 Moog $2.50 billion 1.23 $141.28 million $3.90 22.09

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than Actuant. Moog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Actuant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Actuant has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moog has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Actuant pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Moog does not pay a dividend. Actuant pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Actuant and Moog, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant 1 6 3 0 2.20 Moog 1 1 1 0 2.00

Actuant currently has a consensus price target of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.85%. Moog has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.80%. Given Moog’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moog is more favorable than Actuant.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Moog shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Actuant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Moog shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Actuant and Moog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant -7.86% 9.21% 3.36% Moog 4.42% 12.60% 4.73%

Summary

Moog beats Actuant on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets. The Company’s Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, as well as rope and cable solutions to the global oil and gas, power generation and other energy markets. The Company’s Engineered Solutions segment provides engineered position and motion control systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as various other products to the industrial and agricultural markets.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices. Its Aircraft Controls segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft, and provides aftermarket support. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance and other defense applications. Its Industrial Systems segment serves a global customer base across various markets. Its Components segment offers slip rings, fiber optic rotary joints, motors, sensors and handpieces product line. Its Medical Devices segment focuses on infusion therapy and enteral clinical nutrition.

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.