AptarGroup (ATR) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) is one of 16 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AptarGroup to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AptarGroup and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 8.91% 16.97% 7.50% AptarGroup Competitors 4.37% 31.51% 6.86%

Risk and Volatility

AptarGroup has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AptarGroup’s peers have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AptarGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. AptarGroup pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 43.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AptarGroup has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AptarGroup and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 1 6 1 0 2.00 AptarGroup Competitors 49 330 457 23 2.53

AptarGroup currently has a consensus target price of $84.14, indicating a potential downside of 4.92%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.99%. Given AptarGroup’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AptarGroup has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of AptarGroup shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AptarGroup and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $2.47 billion $220.03 million 25.73 AptarGroup Competitors $2.56 billion $270.27 million 29.07

AptarGroup’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AptarGroup. AptarGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AptarGroup peers beat AptarGroup on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma and Food + Beverage. It offers various dispensing and sealing solutions. Its primary products are dispensing pumps, closures, aerosol valves and elastomeric primary packaging components. Its elastomeric components also include pre filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, as well as dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. Its Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets, and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market.

