Head to Head Analysis: Natera (NTRA) & BioM�rieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) and BioM�rieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Natera has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioM�rieux has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natera and BioM�rieux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera -64.61% -357.12% -71.89% BioM�rieux N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natera and BioM�rieux’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera $210.94 million 2.26 -$136.31 million ($2.40) -3.67 BioM�rieux $2.33 billion 4.08 $198.19 million $1.67 47.99

BioM�rieux has higher revenue and earnings than Natera. Natera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioM�rieux, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Natera and BioM�rieux, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioM�rieux 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natera currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.88%. Given Natera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Natera is more favorable than BioM�rieux.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Natera shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Natera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioM�rieux beats Natera on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides Anora Products of Conception test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; and non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

BioM�rieux Company Profile

bioMérieux S.A. provides in vitro diagnostics solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to enhance patient health and consumer safety worldwide. The company offers reagents, instruments, software, and services for diagnosing infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, antimicrobial resistance, sepsis, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, hepatitis, acute care and cardiovascular emergencies, and cancer; and for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and cosmetic products. Its technologies and systems include clinical microbiology products, such as automated VITEK 2 system and Etest for the identification of bacteria and analysis of their susceptibility to antibiotics; VITEK MS, a mass spectrometry-based system for the identification of bacteria, fungi, and mycobacteria; culture media products; BacT/ALERT for the culture and detection of bacteria present in blood; lab solutions; and molecular diagnostics products. The company also provides immunoassays products comprising VIDAS, an immunoassay system; and bioNexia and VIKIA range of products for rapid tests. In addition, it offers molecular biology products, including NucliSENS easyMAG and NucliSENS miniMAG for extraction of DNA and RNA; and ARGENE and NucliSENS EasyQ for amplification and detection of genetic material enable pathogens. Further, the company offers industrial microbiology products, such as bacteriophages and cytometry products; and TEMPO, an automated microbiological testing system for food-processing applications. Additionally, the company provides Myla, an information technology solution for microbiology laboratories; and PREVI color gram for the automated gram staining of sample slides containing microorganisms. The company, formerly known as B-D Mérieux, was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMérieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux SA.

