Analyzing TechnipFMC (FTI) & DistributionNOW (DNOW)

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) and DistributionNOW (NYSE:DNOW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TechnipFMC and DistributionNOW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC 2 6 11 0 2.47 DistributionNOW 0 6 4 0 2.40

TechnipFMC currently has a consensus target price of $32.84, suggesting a potential upside of 13.84%. DistributionNOW has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Given DistributionNOW’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DistributionNOW is more favorable than TechnipFMC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of DistributionNOW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TechnipFMC and DistributionNOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC 2.14% 6.05% 2.79% DistributionNOW -1.96% -2.46% -1.68%

Risk and Volatility

TechnipFMC has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DistributionNOW has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TechnipFMC pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. DistributionNOW does not pay a dividend. TechnipFMC pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TechnipFMC and DistributionNOW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC $15.06 billion 0.89 $113.30 million $1.29 22.36 DistributionNOW $2.65 billion 0.44 -$52.00 million ($0.27) -40.19

TechnipFMC has higher revenue and earnings than DistributionNOW. DistributionNOW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechnipFMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats DistributionNOW on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, production systems, services, and solutions for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Onshore/Offshore segment designs and builds onshore facilities related to the production, treatment, and transportation of oil and gas; and designs, manufactures, and installs fixed and floating platforms for the production and processing of oil and gas reserves for companies in the oil and gas industry. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures systems, as well as provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in land and offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment also designs, manufactures, and supplies technologically advanced high pressure valves and fittings for oilfield service companies; and provides flowback and well testing services for exploration companies in the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as Technip SA and changed its name to TechnipFMC plc in January 2017. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About DistributionNOW

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain and materials management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

