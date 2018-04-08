Enviva Partners (EVA) vs. Azure Power (AZRE) Head to Head Analysis

Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) and Azure Power (NYSE:AZRE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enviva Partners and Azure Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviva Partners 3.80% 7.65% 2.89% Azure Power -19.14% -10.40% -2.20%

Volatility and Risk

Enviva Partners has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Azure Power shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enviva Partners and Azure Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviva Partners $543.22 million 1.35 $17.51 million $0.61 45.57 Azure Power $64.50 million 5.97 -$18.08 million ($1.72) -8.62

Enviva Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power. Azure Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enviva Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enviva Partners and Azure Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviva Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Azure Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enviva Partners presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.50%. Azure Power has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.45%. Given Azure Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azure Power is more favorable than Enviva Partners.

Dividends

Enviva Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Azure Power does not pay a dividend. Enviva Partners pays out 406.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enviva Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Enviva Partners beats Azure Power on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP is a supplier of utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets and loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to the Company’s principally Northern European customers. The Company’s principal product, utility-grade wood pellets, is a traded energy commodity that is used as a substitute for coal in both dedicated and co-fired power generation and combined heat and power plants. It enables power generators to generate electricity. The Company’s customers use its wood pellets as a substitute fuel for coal in dedicated biomass or co-fired coal power plants. Wood pellets are exported from the Company’s deep-water marine terminal in Chesapeake, Virginia, from a deep-water marine terminal in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Azure Power Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.

