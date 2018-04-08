Head to Head Analysis: Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) versus Its Rivals

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS: FMCC) is one of 3 public companies in the “Federal & federally sponsored credit” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Federal Home Loan Mortgage to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Home Loan Mortgage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Home Loan Mortgage 7.53% -6.71% 0.28% Federal Home Loan Mortgage Competitors 13.38% -3.11% 0.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Federal & federally sponsored credit” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of shares of all “Federal & federally sponsored credit” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Home Loan Mortgage and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Home Loan Mortgage $74.68 billion $5.63 billion N/A Federal Home Loan Mortgage Competitors $62.50 billion $2.72 billion N/A

Federal Home Loan Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Home Loan Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Home Loan Mortgage Competitors 9 11 17 0 2.22

As a group, “Federal & federally sponsored credit” companies have a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Home Loan Mortgage has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s competitors have a beta of 2.65, meaning that their average stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Home Loan Mortgage competitors beat Federal Home Loan Mortgage on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE). The Company is engaged in purchasing residential mortgage loans originated by lenders. The Company also invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. Its segments include Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Investments and All Other. The Single-family Guarantee segment includes the purchase, securitization and guarantee of single-family loans and the management of single-family credit risk. The Multifamily segment includes the purchase, securitization and guarantee of multifamily loans and securities; its investments in these loans and securities, and the management of multifamily mortgage credit risk and mortgage market spread risk. The Investments segment manages its mortgage-related investments portfolio (excluding Multifamily segment investments, single-family seriously delinquent loans, and the credit risk of single-family performing loans), treasury function and interest-rate risk.

