Financial Analysis: L’Or�al (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and Helen of Troy (HELE)

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) and L’Or�al (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Helen of Troy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of L’Or�al shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Helen of Troy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Helen of Troy and L’Or�al, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helen of Troy 1 1 3 0 2.40 L’Or�al 0 2 2 0 2.50

Helen of Troy presently has a consensus target price of $99.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Helen of Troy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Helen of Troy is more favorable than L’Or�al.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helen of Troy and L’Or�al’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helen of Troy $1.54 billion 1.49 $140.68 million $6.26 13.57 L’Or�al $29.40 billion 4.43 $4.05 billion $1.61 28.87

L’Or�al has higher revenue and earnings than Helen of Troy. Helen of Troy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L’Or�al, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Or�al has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Helen of Troy and L’Or�al’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helen of Troy 1.28% 18.37% 10.43% L’Or�al N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

L’Or�al pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Helen of Troy does not pay a dividend. L’Or�al pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Helen of Troy beats L’Or�al on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers. The Health & Home segment provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and humidifiers; faucet mount water filtration systems and pitcher based water filtration systems; and air purifiers, heaters, fans, and dehumidifiers. The Nutritional Supplements segment offers heart, digestive, joint, blood sugar, sleep, brain, and vision support products; and skin care, safe beauty, and pain relief support products. The Beauty segment provides hair, facial, and skin care appliances, as well as grooming brushes, tools, and decorative hair accessories; and liquid hair styling, treatment and conditioning products, shampoos, skin care products, fragrances, deodorants, and antiperspirants. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, warehouse clubs, home improvement stores, catalogs, grocery and specialty stores, beauty supply and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, OXO Tot, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Febreze, Revlon, Pro Beauty Tools, Sure, Pert, Infusium23, Brut, Ammens, Hot Tools, Bed Head, Dr. Sinatra, Dr. David Williams, and Dr. Whitaker brands. Helen of Troy Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

About L’Or�al

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, BIolage, Pureology, Decléor, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, and Roger&Gallet brands. The company sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, supermarkets, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

