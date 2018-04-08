Head-To-Head Survey: Humana (HUM) vs. Healthequity (HQY)

Healthequity (NASDAQ: HQY) and Humana (NYSE:HUM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Humana pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Healthequity does not pay a dividend. Humana pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Humana has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Healthequity has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humana has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Healthequity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Humana shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Healthequity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Humana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Healthequity and Humana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthequity 20.64% 13.47% 12.76% Humana 4.55% 16.13% 5.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Healthequity and Humana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthequity 0 1 8 0 2.89 Humana 0 4 13 0 2.76

Healthequity presently has a consensus target price of $66.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.59%. Humana has a consensus target price of $272.24, suggesting a potential downside of 4.05%. Given Healthequity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Healthequity is more favorable than Humana.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthequity and Humana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthequity $229.52 million 16.68 $47.36 million $0.54 116.33 Humana $53.77 billion 0.73 $2.45 billion $11.71 24.23

Humana has higher revenue and earnings than Healthequity. Humana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthequity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Healthequity beats Humana on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Its platform provides an ecosystem where consumers can access their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, evaluate and pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives and make educated investment choices to help in their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. Its products and services include healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements and healthcare incentives. Its ecosystem primarily consists of HSA.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts. This segment also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. The Group and Specialty segment provides commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health and voluntary insurance benefits; financial protection products; and administrative services only products to individuals and employer groups. It also offers military services, such as TRICARE South Region contract. The Healthcare Services segment provides pharmacy solutions, provider services, predictive modeling and informatics services, and clinical care services, such as home health and other services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. The Individual Commercial segment offers individual commercial fully-insured medical health insurance benefits under the HumanaOne brand. The company also provides closed-block long-term care insurance policies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 14 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 7 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

