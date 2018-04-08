Head-To-Head Survey: Interpace Diagnostics Gr (IDXG) & Magellan Health (MGLN)

Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ: IDXG) and Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Interpace Diagnostics Gr has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magellan Health has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Interpace Diagnostics Gr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Magellan Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Interpace Diagnostics Gr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Magellan Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Interpace Diagnostics Gr and Magellan Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Gr 0 0 3 0 3.00 Magellan Health 0 1 3 0 2.75

Interpace Diagnostics Gr presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 280.43%. Magellan Health has a consensus target price of $90.67, suggesting a potential downside of 15.30%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Gr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Interpace Diagnostics Gr is more favorable than Magellan Health.

Profitability

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Gr and Magellan Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Gr -76.84% -37.15% -24.89% Magellan Health 1.89% 10.86% 4.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Gr and Magellan Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Gr $15.90 million 1.61 -$12.21 million ($0.81) -1.14 Magellan Health $5.84 billion 0.45 $110.20 million $5.50 19.46

Magellan Health has higher revenue and earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Gr. Interpace Diagnostics Gr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magellan Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magellan Health beats Interpace Diagnostics Gr on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interpace Diagnostics Gr Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc. provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers. It also contracts with local, state, and federal governmental agencies to provide services to recipients under Medicaid, Medicare, and other government programs, such as behavioral health and EAP, as well as healthcare management and long term support services through its network of medical and behavioral health professionals, clinics, hospitals, nursing facilities, home care agencies, and ancillary service providers. The Pharmacy Management segment comprises products and solutions that provide clinical and financial management of pharmaceuticals paid under medical and pharmacy benefit programs. This segment offers pharmacy benefit management services, pharmacy benefit administration for state Medicaid and other government sponsored programs, pharmaceutical dispensing services, clinical and formulary management programs, medical pharmacy management programs, and programs for the integrated management of specialty drugs that treat complex conditions. The company provides services to health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies, and third party administrators. Magellan Health, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

