Critical Contrast: Ituran (ITRN) and Horiba (HRIBF)

Horiba (OTCMKTS: HRIBF) and Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Horiba and Ituran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horiba N/A N/A N/A Ituran 18.36% 34.76% 21.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horiba and Ituran’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horiba $1.57 billion 1.66 $130.57 million $3.07 19.88 Ituran $238.52 million 2.82 $43.79 million $2.09 15.33

Horiba has higher revenue and earnings than Ituran. Ituran is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horiba, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ituran pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Horiba does not pay a dividend. Ituran pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Horiba and Ituran, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horiba 0 0 0 0 N/A Ituran 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ituran has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Ituran’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ituran is more favorable than Horiba.

Risk & Volatility

Horiba has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ituran has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Ituran shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ituran beats Horiba on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ituran Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The company's Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

