Head-To-Head Review: Jason Industries (JASN) versus Park Electrochemical (PKE)

Park Electrochemical (NYSE: PKE) and Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Park Electrochemical has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Park Electrochemical and Jason Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Electrochemical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jason Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Park Electrochemical currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.76%. Jason Industries has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.31%. Given Jason Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jason Industries is more favorable than Park Electrochemical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park Electrochemical and Jason Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Electrochemical $114.61 million 3.01 $9.28 million $0.47 36.28 Jason Industries $648.62 million 0.13 -$4.47 million $0.01 314.00

Park Electrochemical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jason Industries. Park Electrochemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jason Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Park Electrochemical pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Jason Industries does not pay a dividend. Park Electrochemical pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Park Electrochemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Park Electrochemical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Jason Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Park Electrochemical and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Electrochemical 4.60% 4.69% 2.78% Jason Industries -0.48% -1.21% 0.10%

Summary

Park Electrochemical beats Jason Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also provides composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and tooling products for the aerospace markets. The company's printed circuit materials are used to fabricate complex multilayer printed circuit boards and other electronic interconnection systems, such as multilayer back-planes, wireless packages, high-speed/low-loss multilayers, and high density interconnects. It markets and sells its printed circuit materials to printed circuit board fabricators, electronic manufacturing service companies, and electronic contract manufacturers, as well as electronic original equipment manufacturers in the computer, networking, telecommunications, wireless communications, aerospace, military, instrumentation, and automotive industries. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Park Electrochemical Corp. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

