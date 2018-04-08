Compass Diversified (CODI) versus Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) Critical Review

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE: USA) and Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Compass Diversified pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and Compass Diversified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty All-Star Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass Diversified 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compass Diversified has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.32%. Given Compass Diversified’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass Diversified is more favorable than Liberty All-Star Equity Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and Compass Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty All-Star Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A Compass Diversified 2.20% 2.11% 0.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Compass Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Compass Diversified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Diversified has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and Compass Diversified’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty All-Star Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Compass Diversified $1.27 billion 0.77 $27.99 million N/A N/A

Compass Diversified has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty All-Star Equity Fund.

Summary

Compass Diversified beats Liberty All-Star Equity Fund on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund seeks total investment return comprising long-term capital appreciation and current income through investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. It allocates its portfolio assets on an approximately equal basis among several independent investment management organizations having various investment styles recommended and monitored by its investment advisor. It invests at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The Fund invests in various sectors, including financials, information technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, energy, materials, real estate, utilities and telecommunication services. Its investment managers invest primarily for pension funds, endowments, foundations and other institutions. The Fund’s investment advisor is ALPS Advisors, Inc.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America. It seeks to invest between $100 million and $500 million in transaction size between $4 million and $500 million in companies with cash flows between $10 million and $450 million, enterprise values between $100 million and $500 million, and an EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million. It seeks to acquire controlling ownership interests in its portfolio companies and can also make additional platform acquisitions. The firm prefer to have majority stake in companies. The firm invests through its balance sheet and typically holds investments between five to seven years. Compass Group Management LLC is the external manager of the Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and manages day-to-day business and operations of firm. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Westport, Connecticut with an additional office in Irvine, California.

